Pringles, once a familiar sight in Türkiye’s snack aisles before quietly disappearing, has made its return to market shelves, but the fanfare is being overshadowed by outrage over its price tag, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Speculations in 2023 suggested Pringles, which was often viewed as a premium snack in Türkiye, had exited the Turkish market. The company denied the claims and said supply chain issues were behind delays and gaps in availability.

Still, the brand had largely vanished from store shelves.

The comeback comes against the backdrop of a major corporate shake-up. U.S. confectionery giant Mars, the maker of M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, announced a $36 billion deal last year to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova.

The takeover has cleared U.S. antitrust review, but the European Union launched an in-depth probe this June, warning it could drive up prices. Mars expects the deal to be finalized by late 2025.

News of Pringles’ reappearance in Türkiye first spread on social media, accompanied by photos of store shelves, and price tags that left many stunned.

In-store prices were reported at around TL 330 ($8.10), while online listings averaged TL 300. That compares to about TL 50 tag it had in 2023 and is roughly four times the average retail price in the United States and well above the 2-4 euros range seen across much of Europe.

Some Turkish consumers went on to draw comparisons to essential groceries, suggesting that a single can of Pringles now costs about the same as half a kilogram of ground beef.

Pringles are not locally produced in Türkiye; they are imported, which subjects them to customs duties, logistics costs and currency fluctuations.