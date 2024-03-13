Türkiye earned a total of $71.5 billion (TL 2.30 trillion) from privatization from 1986 to 2023, according to a recent Anadolu Agency (AA) report based on data from the country's privatization authority.

Modern privatization practices in Türkiye began in 1986 with unfinished facilities, small-scale enterprises, some large factories, as well as various public offerings.

They accelerated in several sectors, such as textiles, petrochemicals, cement, the feed industry, iron and steel, tobacco and alcohol, and electricity distribution.

The total number of privatizations carried out by the Privatization Board of Türkiye (ÖIB) between 1986 and 2023 amounted to $71.5 billion, according to the authority's 2023 annual report.

Treasury received $346M in 2023

Tenders for 51 privatizations were conducted last year, generating approximately $181 million in revenue. Together with the installments from the year before that, total revenue reached $440 million in 2023.

Total transfers to the Treasury, meanwhile, amounted to $346 million.

The privatization authority is currently preparing for a public offering of Türkiye's state-owned electricity operator, the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ).

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe Marina, situated on Istanbul's coast to the Marmara Sea, is expected to be retendered in the second quarter of 2024.

As for the port of Çeşmeli in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, on the European side of the same sea, its privatization is planned for completion later this year.

Preparations are also being made for the privatization of the Port of Gökçeada Kuzu and the Port of Kabatepe in the northwestern city of Çanakkale.