Qatar-Turkey relations are "exceptional, permanent, and enduring," said Qatari Ambassador to Turkey Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi in a recent interview with a Turkish daily.

He added that the ties between the two countries are based on solid foundations and are an "example to be emulated."

The ambassador, speaking to the Turkish language daily, Hürriyet, on Tuesday applauded Turkey's unwavering support of Qatar, something he said dates back to the Ottoman era.

"These relations are not recent, rather they go back to the era of the Ottoman Empire. Historical records show from 1916 show solidarity between the ruler of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani and the Ottomans," Al Shafi said, adding that the alliance between the two states remains intact since it was founded on "truth, loyalty and common values."

Al Shafi referred to Turkey's support for Qatar during the 2017 blockade as well as his country's stance against the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey as strong indications of the two countries' alliance.

On bilateral cooperation between the countries, Al Shafi said they went beyond "strategic, political, economic and defense aspects," describing the amicable, supportive ties between the people.

In terms of investment, Al Shafi expressed optimism about expanding Qatari investment in Turkey in sectors like the "real estate and construction, tourism and textiles, food and agriculture, livestock, and industry." He described Turkey as "promising" and meeting "all requirements" to attract investment.

In response to allegations over Qatari investments in Turkey, Al Shafi said Qatar is not the only investor in the country and that rumors "do not befit a big and great country like Turkey."

He added that Qatar's investment in Turkey's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul and in BMC – a joint Turkish-Qatari venture that manufactures armored vehicles – should not be politicized and should be seen from a business standpoint, noting that it also owns approximately 11% of the London Stock Exchange.

On Nov. 26, Turkey and Qatar inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to finalize the sale of 10% shares of Borsa Istanbul.

The deal, which also included future cooperation between the two institutions, came following the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two countries signed a total of 10 new deals to further advance their relations.

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) is the majority shareholder of the country's sole stock exchange. After the sale, the fund will continue to hold 80.6% of the Borsa Istanbul shares.

In response to accusations by opposition parties in Turkey complaining of a lack of transparency in bilateral business deals, Al Shafi said investments in Turkey are in line with "legal procedures" and based on a "moral commitment" to support the Turkish economy at a time when other countries are withdrawing their investments from Turkey on political grounds.

Al Shafi emphasized the historically friendly ties between the two countries, reiterating his country's support for Turkey in its "just and righteous positions" despite the pressures it faces.

Another agreement was inked in November to transfer shares of one of Istanbul's most prominent malls, IstinyePark.

An MoU was also signed for joint investment in the Made in Istanbul Golden Horn Project.

The transfer and purchase of shares of the Middle East Antalya Port Operators from Turkey's Global Ports to Qatar's Terminals W.L.L. were also agreed upon.

An MoU was signed for joint promotional activities between Turkey's Trade Ministry and Qatar's Free Zone Administration.

Another deal was reached establishing a joint trade commission between the two countries.

Several MoUs were also signed encompassing water administration, improved economic and monetary cooperation and family and social services.