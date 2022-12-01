Former Italian football player Francesco Totti and the founder of Istanbul-based hair transplant clinic Cosmedica Clinic, Levent Acar, on Thursday announced in a press conference that they are building a partnership for hair transplant.

Acar is the founder of Cosmedica Clinic and the inventor of Robopen, the world's first automatic, portable hair transplant incision device, who said he will move forward in the new period together with Totti, one of the legendary players of Roma and the Italian national team.

Stating that Cosmedica Clinic represents an excellent example in terms of service standards, the hair transplant industry is growing rapidly and therefore it personally influenced the investment decision. Totti said, “I came to Türkiye for my new business venture, and now I’m here with Dr. Levent Acar.”

“I am very happy to be a part of this team, I think our future will be very good,” he said.

“The hair transplant industry is a rapidly growing industry, so I thought investing here would be an important, interesting and suitable business for me. This was my first investment. I don't plan to settle in Istanbul, but I plan to come often to follow up on my investment,” the former football player said.

Acar, for his part, noted that previously, three to four years ago, he completed hair transplants for famous football players from Germany, Spain and Italy.

“During this time, I became close friends with many of them. Then I met Totti and today we are here to announce our cooperation,” he said.

Acar said that hair loss is a serious condition and around 70% of the male population and one-third of the female population experience it.

“Thanks to our cooperation with Totti, we will strengthen the Cosmedica brand in the world. We aim to offer hair treatments to the whole world in a more standard and high-quality way,” he said.

“Totti is both a global brand and an icon in Italy, a very big and respected name with both his career and character. Therefore, we decided to open up to the world together,” Acar said.