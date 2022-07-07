A Russian-flagged cargo ship, the Zhibek Zholy, suspected of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, left the Turkish northwest port of Karasu late Wednesday, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said Turkish authorities had detained the ship, which Ukraine has said was carrying grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk. Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had asked Turkey to arrest the ship.

On Wednesday, Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed as false reports of the ship’s detention by authorities. It said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy was “undergoing standard procedures.”

Kyiv has accused Moscow of stealing grain from territories seized by Russian forces since their invasion began in late February and taking it out of the country – either to Russian-occupied areas, Russia itself or other countries.

The Kremlin, which calls the action a “special military operation,” has previously denied that Russia has stolen any Ukrainian grain.

Turkish Foreign Ministry has earlier said it had investigated Ukraine’s public claims that grain stolen by Russia had made its way to Turkey and determined there was no issue.

Ukraine is one of the top global wheat suppliers, but shipments have been halted by Russia’s invasion, causing global food shortages. The United Nations has appealed to both sides, as well as maritime neighbor Turkey, to agree to a corridor.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking the movement of its ships, and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week some 22 million tons of grain were stuck at the moment, with a further harvest of about 60 million tons expected in the autumn.

Russia denies it is blocking any movement of grain and says Ukraine is to blame for the lack of movement, partly because of what it says are mining operations in its ports.

Turkey has been playing a key role in discussions between the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine on a potential Black Sea corridor to export grain from Ukraine.

It has so far held talks with Moscow and the United Nations on the planned corridor, but has said any final agreement would require all parties to meet in Istanbul, where Turkey says the plan’s implementation would be monitored.

Both Ukraine and Russia have set out a series of conditions to agree with the plan. Moscow wants some Western sanctions lifted to help facilitate its grain and fertilizer exports, while Kyiv seeks security guarantees for its ports.