Saudi Arabia ⁠has decided to move the hosting of its flagship investment conference to next year, organizers confirmed on Monday, following recent deadly attacks by Houthis on the ​kingdom, as the Middle East conflict ​widens, posing fresh challenges for businesses in the region.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) was planned for Oct. 26 to 29, but will now take place in 2027, with a new date to be announced "very soon," the organizers said.

Reuters reported earlier Monday that the in-person event had been scrapped and organizers were weighing postponing the event.

The conference, set for its 10th edition, has become a must-attend event for some of the world's top financiers.

Informally dubbed "Davos in the Desert," in a nod to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland, the state-backed annual event has showcased the kingdom's ⁠ambitious ⁠investment plans in a bid to attract billions of dollars needed to fund its economic transformation away from hydrocarbons towards tourism, sports and technology.

Expected speakers for this year's event included Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman David Solomon, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters and Citi's CEO Jane Fraser, according to a draft program.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran this year has disrupted the Gulf's busy calendar of events, with several conferences canceled, postponed, or retooled in the UAE and ⁠Qatar in the first part of the year, when the countries bore the brunt of the attacks while Saudi Arabia suffered fewer hits.

The kingdom in recent weeks has faced an ​escalating war with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, which have struck military, energy and civilian infrastructure across ​the country, including the state oil company Aramco's headquarters and Riyadh's international airport, where strikes killed at least 18 people and hundreds were wounded this month.

FII ⁠said ‌it wanted ‌to ensure the event delivered "the full scale, extraordinary quality, and ⁠unforgettable impact that our community has come to ‌expect."

Reuters reported last week that the FII organizers considered a hybrid format, allowing executives to ​tune in remotely.

Semafor reported on Monday ⁠that big banks and private-equity firms have privately relayed safety ⁠concerns about attending the event to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, ⁠adding that CEOs ​feel pressure to attend the four-day event.