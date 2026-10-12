The Houthi group claimed Monday evening a fresh attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which it said it targeted with a ballistic missile and another drone attack on Khamis Mushait air base in southern Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement on X that the group had fired a ballistic missile at the airport, claiming the strike was "accurate."

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced the "interception and destruction of a ballistic missile" launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, without providing further details.

The coalition’s announcement coincided with Saudi Civil Defense declaring that the danger had passed in Riyadh, minutes after issuing an early warning over a potential danger.

In the same statement, Saree said the Iran-backed group had also carried out a drone attack on the Khamis Mushait air base, claiming a "direct hit."

There was no immediate Saudi comment on the claim concerning the air base.

Saree renewed the group’s warning to airlines, employees and travelers against using Saudi airports and airspace, claiming they were "unsafe," while excluding airports and airspace in Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia has faced a series of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days.

Riyadh voices preparedness

Saudi Information Minister Salman Al-Dosari said Monday that the kingdom was prepared for various scenarios, regardless of their likelihood, stressing that life was continuing normally despite repeated Houthi attacks.

Speaking at a government press conference in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Dosari said: "Life in the kingdom, praise be to God, continues normally."

"Increasing readiness does not mean anxiety; rather, it reflects the state's preparedness for various scenarios, whatever the likelihood of their occurrence," he added.

Despite the attacks, the World Petroleum Congress opened Sunday in Riyadh with broad international participation, although some executives have dropped out from the conference following the deadly attacks in recent days.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the event for the first time, with proceedings scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices also rose on Monday as Houthis launched additional strikes, adding to worries about tight global supplies heading into the northern hemisphere winter.

Several powerful explosions rattled the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday night following a series of Houthi attacks at the Riyadh airport in recent days that have killed at least 18 people.