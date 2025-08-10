The prime minister of Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, lauded Türkiye’s significant investments in his country on Saturday but said there was still room for greater potential in cooperation.

"Türkiye is already a major investor in Senegal, but that is not enough. We believe we can do much more and do it better," said Sonko, speaking at the Türkiye-Senegal Business Forum in Istanbul, where he is wrapping up a visit.

He also said that Senegal, following last year’s presidential election, has embarked on a new path focused on sovereignty, social justice and prosperity.

Sonko said the West African nation's government aims to transform the country through partnerships among the state, the private sector, and foreign investors.

Highlighting Senegal’s stability, strategic location, natural resources, skilled workforce and competitive business environment, Sonko invited Turkish companies to invest in areas such as power generation, labor-intensive manufacturing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, health care infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and biomedical equipment.

He also welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s goal of raising bilateral trade to $1 billion (TL 40 billion).

Sonko invited Turkish firms to the Diass Special Economic Zone near Dakar and said Senegal would be honored to host Türkiye at the Invest in Senegal forum on Oct. 7-8.