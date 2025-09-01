It would be very dangerous for the global economy if U.S. President Donald Trump were to take control of U.S. monetary policy, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.

Trump is seeking to remove Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook in a move that critics say aims to fill the central bank with officials who will support his calls for lower interest rates.

Lagarde told France's Radio Classique that it would be "very difficult" for Trump to "completely swing the majority of the Fed's policymaking body in his favor."

But, she said, "if he were to succeed, it would be a very serious danger for the U.S. economy and for the world economy."

She noted that the central bank's policies affect price stability and aims to ensure "optimal" employment.

"If it depended on the diktats of one person or another ... the balance of the U.S. economy and consequently the effects it would have on the entire world, would be very worrying," Lagarde said.