Shoppers are flocking to local bazaars, malls and supermarkets across Türkiye ahead of one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan Bayram, or Eid al-Fitr, usually prompts a shopping rush that injects fresh impetus into the economy.

Celebrated by Muslims across the globe, the three-day holiday will commence on Wednesday and last through Friday. But Türkiye is extending the holiday to cover nine days, from April 6 through April 14.

The holiday boosts consumer spending, both in-person and through online platforms and prompts a massive movement across the country as millions hit the road for their hometowns or vacation resorts.

Households have been plagued by high inflation, which reached 68.5% in March. But traders are still optimistic about the shopping spree that accompanies the holiday.

Retail businesses usually witness a notable upswing as consumers eagerly embrace the occasion to purchase food, gifts and clothing.

One sector beaming with optimism is e-commerce, which anticipates sales worth between TL 200 billion and TL 300 billion ($6.24 billion and $9.35 billion) this festive season, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, head of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID).

Çevikoğlu highlighted the continued trend of bayram shopping through e-commerce channels. He emphasized the shift of consumer shopping habits toward online platforms, which, coupled with promotional campaigns, indicates an expected prominence of e-commerce in this year's Eid shopping landscape.

"In particular, we observe a 30% increase in shopping, driven by campaigns by brands and marketplaces exclusively for Eid. Items such as sweet ingredients, chocolates, candies, coffee, clothing and footwear are among the most preferred products," he said.

Additionally, due to the Eid holiday, Çevikoğlu said people are inclined to travel outside the city, resulting in increased online searches for summer tires, contributing to a surge in this segment compared to regular periods.

"Similarly, there's a notable surge in airplane reservations. With discounts ranging from 25%-30% across all product categories during the Ramadan Bayram period, we anticipate sales worth TL 200 billion-TL 300 billion," Çevikoğlu elaborated.

He projected an average basket value of TL 750 this Eid.

The shopping fervor ahead of the holiday has commenced in Istanbul's Eminönü and Mahmutpaşa neighborhoods, which are home to traditional hubs such as Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar.

Stalls adorned with sweets, Turkish delights, nuts and chocolates have attracted customers, while Mahmutpaşa and its surroundings have witnessed a surge in clothing and other essential purchases.

Necip Öztürk attributed their preference for Eminönü to reasonable prices. "We can find everything we need here. That's why we prefer it," Öztür told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Speaking about the atmosphere, Gazi Bakış, a local merchant, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing hustle and bustle.

"It's fantastic. Everywhere is crowded. With the nine-day holiday, some people go to their hometowns to be with their families. But Istanbul is crowded and Eminönü is bustling. Our business is doing very well, thankfully," Bakış said.

While acknowledging that the current rush is not as intense as in previous years, Hasan Akbulut, another merchant, anticipated a surge in activity. He noted that most customers primarily purchase Turkish delights for the festive occasion.

In the capital, Ankara, the fervor for Eid shopping has translated into congested malls and streets.

As lengthy vehicle lines clog busy intersections, traffic police have been intermittently issuing warnings in areas experiencing heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Ahead of the holiday, some citizens have opted for shopping at supermarkets, while others have flocked to local markets for kitchen essentials.

The final preparations ahead of Eid have predominantly revolved around the purchase of sweets and chocolates, reflecting the festive spirit gripping the capital city.