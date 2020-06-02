Turkey's information and communication technology (ICT) sector has reached a volume of TL 152.7 billion ($22 billion), with sector employment and exports also on the rise, the head of Turkey Informatics Industry Association (TUBISAD) said Tuesday.

"Despite a slowdown in the observed growth rate of our economy and a period dominated by a cyclical point of uncertainty, the ICT sector last year continued to grow in Turkish lira terms, posting a 14% rise," said Kübra Erman Karaca.

She added that last year the sector also added 143,000 jobs.

"However, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, I think it would be healthier to evaluate the data for 2019 according to the 'restart' conditions facing both the world and the industry," she added.

Pointing to the prospects the global economy will contract and the ICT sector's potential contributions to the "new normal," she said she expects a rapid increase in investments in the sector will contribute more than ever to Turkey's sustainable development.

Hakan Göl, a partner at Deloitte Turkey, also underlined that there is a great opportunity for Turkey in the global ICT sector.

Turkey can make its human resources competitive, especially in software and service areas where employment and added value are high, and especially in large markets such as America, he said.

"One thing to keep in mind when turning to international markets is that there should be a dynamic domestic market for sustainable export success," he added.