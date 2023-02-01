Shares of most Adani Group companies fell on Wednesday, extending losses to $74 billion after a short-seller report criticized the Indian conglomerate and despite the group completing a closely watched share sale a day earlier.

The rout in Adani's stocks resulted in its chairperson Gautam Adani losing his title of Asia's richest person on Wednesday after the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research last week accused the conglomerate of stock market manipulation and fraud.

The group had denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and saying it has always made necessary regulatory disclosures.

A report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens while flagging concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

The report claimed improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt. It added that shares in seven Adani-listed companies have an 85% downside due to what it called "sky-high valuations."

The report has brought heightened scrutiny of the conglomerate, with an Australian regulator saying on Wednesday that it would review the allegations to see if further inquiries are warranted.

Wednesday's stock losses saw Gautam Adani slip to 10th on Forbes rich list with an estimated $84.1 billion, just below rival Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd, who has an estimated $84.4 billion. Before the Hindenburg report, Adani had ranked third.

The worsening rout comes despite the group managing to muster support from investors to haul a share sale for flagship firm Adani Enterprises over the line on Tuesday.

The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed and drew nearly 51 million bids, going beyond the 45.5 million on offer to the public, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"There was a slight bounce yesterday after the share sale went through, after seeming improbable at a point, but now the weak market sentiment has become visible again after the bombshell Hindenburg report," said Ambareesh Baliga, a Mumbai-based independent market analyst.

"With the stocks down despite Adani's rebuttal, it clearly shows some damage to investor sentiment. It will take a while to stabilize," Baliga added.

Adani Enterprises lost 5% on Wednesday to bring its losses since the Hindenburg report to more than $8 billion. Adani Power fell 5%, while Adani Total Gas slumped 10%, down by its daily price limit.

Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between France's energy major Total and Adani Group, has been the biggest casualty of the short seller report, losing about $27 billion.

Data also showed foreign investors sold a net $1.5 billion worth of Indian equities since the Hindenburg report – the biggest outflow over four consecutive days since Sept. 30.

Hindenburg said in its report it had shorted U.S.-bonds and non-India traded derivatives of the Adani Group.