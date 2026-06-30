Türkiye's solar electricity generation reached its highest level of the year on Monday, according to industry data.

The daily output totaled 193,695 megawatt-hours (MWh), the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) figures showed on Tuesday.

The previous solar electricity record was set on June 24 at 186,488 MWh.

The surge signals the beginning of a summer record streak.

Türkiye's installed electricity capacity rose to 125,410 megawatts (MW) as of the end of April, driven by a rapid growth in renewable sources such as solar and wind. Renewables accounted for 62.5% of that.

Solar energy has been the fastest-growing segment, having reached 26,769 MW and accounting for 21.3% of total installed capacity. Wind power increased to 15,075 MW, representing 12% of total capacity.

Türkiye aims to reach a combined 120,000 MW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2035, as is seeks to gradually reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2053.

The TEIAŞ data showed daily power consumption in Türkiye rose by around 17.3% on Monday compared to the previous day, totaling nearly 1.1 million megawatt-hours.

Hourly electricity consumption peaked at 52,572 megawatt-hours at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) and fell to its lowest level of 33,273 megawatt-hours at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Electricity production amounted to almost 1.1 million megawatt-hours on Monday, up 16.9% from the previous day.

Dam-based hydro plants accounted for around 23% of total electricity generation, while solar and imported coal plants contributed 17.8% and 15.5%, respectively.

On Monday, the country's electricity exports totaled 9,974 megawatt-hours, while imports amounted to 4,016 megawatt-hours.