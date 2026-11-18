Türkiye’s competition watchdog on Wednesday said it had launched an investigation into Sony over the distribution and sale of digital games and in-game content for PlayStation consoles.

The probe will examine whether Sony violated the competition law by imposing exclusionary or exploitative terms.

Sony manufactures PlayStation consoles, while digital games and in-game content compatible with them are distributed and sold exclusively through the company's PlayStation Store.

Investigators will assess whether commissions charged on PlayStation Store sales were excessive and led to digital versions of games being sold at higher prices than physical copies, a statement by the Competition Authority (RK) said.

They will also examine whether Sony prevented digital games and in-game content from being sold through other channels, thereby excluding competitors, and whether it stopped developers and publishers from informing consumers about alternative sales channels and lower-priced options.