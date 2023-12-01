The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings unexpectedly revised Türkiye's sovereign credit outlook on Thursday to positive from stable on subsiding twin deficits and affirmed its rating at "B."

The move comes outside of a strict ratings calendar, and S&P said the deviation complies with recent policy adjustments, including last week's 10 percentage point hike in the central bank's benchmark rate to 40% as well as "the monthly current account surplus posted in September, and the recovery in usable reserves during the first 17 days of November."

The agency acknowledged that Turkish policymakers have been making progress on cooling down the country's "overheated" economy and rebuilding the central bank's stock of net foreign currency reserves.

The bank has increased its policy interest rate by 31.5 percentage points since June, underlining that the Turkish economy is both slowing and rebalancing, with consumption softening since the start of the third quarter.

"Türkiye's twin deficits are declining. We project that the fiscal deficit for 2023 will be lower than targeted at 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) and that the current account deficit will gradually narrow as imports decline sharply during the last four months of the year and into 2024," it said.

"Credit conditions are tightening, and fiscal support is tapering. Recent dollar weakness and stabilization of U.S. interest rates have also reopened a window for some Turkish corporates, banks, as well as the sovereign, to issue external commercial debt," it added.

The positive outlook indicates a possibility of an upgrade but is not tied to a timeline. A "B" rating is five notches below investment grade.

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by nearly $7 billion (TL 202 billion) to $35.81 billion in the week to Nov. 24, hitting its highest since March 2020, data showed on Thursday.

The next scheduled review for Türkiye will take place in 2024, S&P said.