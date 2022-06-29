Inflation in Spain has soared to a 37-year high, reaching double digits due to rising energy and food prices, official data showed Wednesday.
Inflation has soared worldwide as economies have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed commodity prices higher.
Consumer prices in Spain accelerated to 10.2% in June on an annual basis, up from 8.7% in the previous month and the highest since April 1985, according to the National Statistics Institute.
The rise is mainly due to increases in fuel and food prices but the institute also noted a hike in prices in the hospitality sector is one of the world's top tourist destinations.
Core inflation, which is seasonally adjusted and excludes energy, jumped to 5.5% in June compared to 4.9% in the previous month – the highest since August 1993.
The European Central Bank plans to hike interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July in an effort to tame inflation in the eurozone.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.