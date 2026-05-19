Spain will add some 13.3 billion euros ($15.5 billion) in funding to its newly created sovereign wealth fund to extend the stimulus from expiring European Union funds, the government announced on Tuesday.
The injection and activation of the fund, approved by the cabinet at its weekly meeting, involves 10.5 billion euros in loans and 2.8 billion euros from non-repayable grants, all coming from Next Generation EU funds.
The government expects the mechanism, called "Spain Grows," to mobilize around 120 billion euros in productive investment when coupled with private funding.
It will prioritize sectors with high transformative potential for the economy, such as the construction of affordable rental housing, green transition and technological innovation.