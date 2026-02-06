Türkiye has spent more than $91 billion in the three years since the devastating earthquakes, according to official figures, as reconstruction, housing and infrastructure efforts continue across the disaster-hit southeastern region.

The quakes early on Feb. 6, 2023, were among Türkiye's worst disasters that destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings across 11 provinces, leaving more than 53,000 dead.

According to the Presidency of Strategy and Budget, total government spending for earthquake-related recovery reached TL 3.6 trillion ($91.5 billion) in the 2023-2025 period. An additional TL 653 billion has been allocated for the region in the 2026 budget.

The affected provinces were home to nearly 15 million people. Official figures show 53,697 people were killed and 107,213 injured. A total of 36,932 buildings collapsed, while 311,000 were rendered unusable.

Three years on, authorities say most housing has been delivered and the region is being rebuilt through infrastructure and production investments. Official data indicate around 85% of displaced residents have returned to their home cities.

Housing, reconstruction

A report released ahead of the third anniversary said 433,667 homes and 21,690 workplaces have been completed so far.

As of last month, the number of heavily or moderately damaged homes stood at 632,667, while damaged workplaces totaled 108,383, according to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

The majority of funds were directed toward housing and shelter. Of the TL 146.8 billion collected in the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) donation account, TL 137.6 billion has been spent, including TL 43.5 billion for housing, TL 60.4 billion for tent and container infrastructure and TL 8.5 billion for relocation assistance.

Infrastructure, health, businesses

Spending also covered large-scale infrastructure rebuilding.

Authorities allocated TL 72 billion for 13,321 new classrooms, about TL 123 billion for hospitals and health care investments, TL 51.1 billion for electricity and energy infrastructure, TL 19.8 billion for highways and roads and TL 26.4 billion for railways.

The government also extended financial support to revive economic activity in the region.

Farmers received TL 17.4 billion in 2025, while loans to tradespeople and artisans reached TL 29.5 billion. Support for small and medium-sized enterprises totaled TL 47.9 billion, according to the report.

Earthquake recovery spending was backed by around $8.6 billion in international financing, bringing the total fiscal burden of the disaster to above $100 billion when indirect costs are included.