British banking major Standard Chartered announced on Tuesday plans to slash thousands of jobs by 2030 as artificial intelligence replaces employees in a range of administrative roles.

The Asia-focused lender said in a statement it plans to cut more than 15% of the roles identified, amounting to around 7,800 posts.

The bank, which employs around 82,000 worldwide, did not specify in which countries the cuts would occur.

"Our next phase of our growth will be supported by a simpler, faster and more connected operating model," it said in a statement, adding that it was seeking to "streamline processes, improve decision-making and enhance both client service and internal efficiency."

"We are investing in the capabilities that will compound our competitive advantages and drive sustainable growth and higher quality returns over time, with clear targets in place," Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters said in the statement.

It said it hoped the changes would drive productivity improvements to help raise income per employee by around 20% by 2028.

"Our strategy is grounded in a simple belief: the world is becoming more connected, more complex and more cross-border," Winters added.

Following the update, shares in the group were down 0.9% on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was up 0.5% overall in late morning deals.

"The planned headcount cuts are sure to grab headlines, but the bigger message is that management is trying to strip out complexity and fund growth areas like Asian wealth and corporate banking without letting costs run away," noted Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The investment case still leans heavily on familiar themes: growth in affluent banking across Asia, stronger fee income, and ongoing cost discipline."

Companies across numerous sectors are cutting jobs as AI plays an increasing role in day-to-day operations.

American tech giant Amazon and German insurer Allianz are among the firms to have cited AI as a reason for job cuts in recent months.

Meta and Microsoft have meanwhile axed thousands of jobs this year, citing the need to control costs while they ramp up investment in the field.

Earlier this month, AI-powered language translation company DeepL said it would cut about a quarter of its workforce as artificial intelligence had made roles redundant.

However, "AI-related cost savings do not directly translate to stock market gains", Kathleen Brooks, research director at traders XTB, pointed out Tuesday, adding that "roles that are closer to the front office could also be at risk."