Türkiye’s steel and non-ferrous metals sectors delivered a combined $2.7 billion in exports in May, accounting for 12.7% of the country’s total exports, official data showed Tuesday.

The steel sector recorded $1.5 billion in exports, up 3.6% from a year earlier, while non-ferrous metals reached $1.2 billion, marking a 2.6% increase, according to the Mediterranean Exporter Associations (Akdeniz Demir ve Demir Dışı Metaller İhracatçıları Birliği (ADMIB).

ADMIB Chairperson Fuat Tosyalı said the sector has maintained its production strength despite global challenges, adding that sustainability and environmental responsibility are at the heart of the industry’s progress.

“This success stems from a determined, long-term approach centered on environmental sensitivity,” Tosyalı said. “We view new regulations, including the European Green Deal, not just as compliance but as transformation opportunities.”

In ADMIB’s own May exports, non-ferrous metals rose 4% to $74 million, while steel exports dropped 5% to $188 million compared to the same month last year.

Germany remained Türkiye’s top steel export destination, followed by Italy, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom. Exports to Belgium surged 167%, Spain 64% and Ukraine 49%.

For ADMIB, Romania led May exports, trailed by Italy, Iraq, Germany and Egypt. Notable increases included Lebanon with 203%, Ukraine with 143% and Morocco with 106%.

“We are moving forward with a strong sense of responsibility toward quality, the environment and future generations,” Tosyalı said. “This will ensure our sector remains a powerful player not only today but in the years ahead.”