The struggling Pizza Hut restaurant chain will be sold for $2.7 billion by parent company Yum! Brands, the corporation announced on Tuesday.

Private equity firm LongRange Capital is buying Pizza Hut, excluding the mainland China business, for about $1.5 billion, the company said.

The mainland China Pizza Hut will, on the other hand, be purchased by Yum China Holdings Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion, it said.

Yum! Brands began a strategic review to explore options for Pizza Hut in November, with the chain reporting declining sales at comparable stores.

Yum! Brands expects both transactions to close in the third quarter.