A look back to Hiroshima - where the first atomic bomb fell 75 years ago

In this Aug. 8, 1945 file photo, soldiers and civilians walk through the grim remains of Hiroshima, two days after the atomic bomb explosion of Aug. 6,1945. The building on left with columned facade was the Hiroshima Bank. To its right, with arched front entrance, was the Sumitomo Bank. On Aug. 6, 1945, a U.S. plane dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, the first nuclear weapon has been used in war. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II.
The Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, currently called the Atomic Bomb Dome or A-Bomb Dome, is seen in Hiroshima, Japan, before (top) and after (bottom) the August 6, 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, in this combination image of handout photos released by Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The top image is undated and the bottom image was taken by Shigeo Hayashi between October 1 and 10, 1945.
The Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, currently called the Atomic Bomb Dome or A-Bomb Dome, is seen from Aioi Bridge in Hiroshima before (top) and after (bottom) the August 6, 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, in this combination image of handout photos released by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The top image is undated and the bottom image was taken by Shigeo Hayashi between October 1 and 10, 1945.
In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo, survivors are seen as they receive emergency treatment by military medics shortly after the first atomic bomb ever used in warfare was dropped by the United States over Hiroshima, western Japan. Many people exposed to radiation developed symptoms such as vomiting and hair loss. Most of those with severe radiation symptoms died within three to six weeks. Others who lived beyond that developed health problems related to burns and radiation-induced cancers and other illnesses.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.