Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and U.S. aircraft engine supplier GE Aerospace have signed an agreement for engines to power Türkiye's advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft Hürjet, a joint statement said Tuesday.

The companies said the deal on the supply of F404 engines strengthens their long-standing strategic partnership and supports Hürjet's development as the platform expands its operational scope and future variants.

The deal also reinforces GE Aerospace's role as a propulsion partner for advanced military aircraft programs, while ensuring continued technical and operational support for Hürjet.

"Hürjet jet trainer aircraft represents a major step forward for Turkish Aerospace's aviation and defense capabilities, and this agreement marks a critical milestone for the program," TAI President and CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu said.

He said the company's long-standing cooperation with GE Aerospace continues to provide critical propulsion capabilities that support Hürjet's success as a modern, reliable and globally competitive training platform.

"This agreement further strengthens our vision and industrial capabilities,” Demiroglu added.

The Hürjet project was initiated in 2017. The first domestically developed jet trainer aircraft performed its maiden flight in April 2023.

It features a single-engine, tandem cockpit and modern avionics suite. It sought to replace the T-38 aircraft used for advanced jet training and the F-5 jet used in aerobatic displays within the Turkish Air Force inventory.

The aircraft is 13.6 meters long with a wingspan of 9.5 meters. Its maximum altitude is said to be 45,000 feet, and the jet features a 3,400-kilogram (7,500-pound) payload capacity and a maximum speed of Mach 1.4.

Rita Flaherty, GE Aerospace vice president for global sales and business development for defense and systems, said the company was honored by TAI's trust in GE Aerospace as a propulsion partner for its advanced military aircraft.

Flaherty stated that they are proud to support Turkish Aerospace as Hürjet takes its place on the global stage and to contribute to Türkiye's continued rise as a key player in the defense and aviation ecosystem.

The F404 engine is a combat-proven turbofan widely used in advanced training and fighter aircraft worldwide.

Hürjet is designed to meet modern training mission requirements with advanced avionics, high performance and operational flexibility for air forces seeking next-generation solutions.

The latest agreement builds on decades of cooperation between GE Aerospace and TAI, including their joint venture Turkish Engine Industries, known as TEI, which was established in 1985 and has become one of the region's leading aerospace partnerships.

The companies' partnerships also include F110 engines powering the Turkish Air Force's F-16 fleet and the F110-powered Türkiye's locally made fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Kaan.