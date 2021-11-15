The Taliban administration pledged to auction $10 million on the open market with the goal to slow down the plummeting value of the local currency.

In a statement issued by Da Afghanistan Bank, the country's central bank, it was announced that the dollars will be auctioned on Tuesday.

The bank asked private lenders and forex traders to take part in the bidding process. The bank said the bidders would be asked to pay the national currency, the Afghan afghani, for the dollars.

This comes as the afghani hit a two-decade low against the U.S. dollar, with $1 trading for 95 afghanis.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch called for easing financial sanctions on Afghanistan. It urged the U.N. and international financial institutions to adjust existing restrictions and sanctions affecting the country's economy and banking sector.

"Afghanistan's economy and social services are collapsing, with Afghans throughout the country already suffering acute malnutrition," said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch.