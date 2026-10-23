A Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel is heading toward New York following an ​agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, LSEG ​data showed ⁠on Friday.

Trump has made several moves hoping to bring down diesel prices ahead of November 3 U.S. mid-term elections, including waiving parts of a new sanctions law against Russia and threatening Europe with a U.S. diesel export ban unless countries released more from their emergency reserves.

The medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes was loaded with 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on Oct. 22, ⁠according ⁠to shipping data. It is expected to arrive in the United States on Nov. 7.

Russia agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the U.S., after the agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Trump announced on Oct. 9 that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 million barrels, ⁠followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

Russia will be able to increase diesel exports to between 3 million tons and 3.5 ​million tons per month by the end of the year, the country's usual export volume ​of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week.

Last week, export diesel cargoes were loaded in ⁠the ‌Russian Baltic ‌port of Primorsk, but their final destinations ⁠are not clear, with most vessels signaling Gibraltar, the Atlantic Coast or Port Said, according to LSEG shipping ​data.

Since the full EU embargo ⁠on imports of Russian oil products came ⁠into effect in February 2023 over the war in ⁠Ukraine, Russia has exported ​diesel mainly to Brazil and Türkiye, as well as to African countries.