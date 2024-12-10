Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has brought in $2.2 billion in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for a second year in a row, Pollstar estimates from data collected across 149 shows showed after the last leg of the tour officially wrapped up over the weekend.

The new numbers were provided to The Associated Press (AP) on Monday, the morning after Swift wrapped the Eras tour with its final show in Vancouver, Canada. Last year, Swift’s landmark tour became the first to cross the billion-dollar mark.

In North America, Swift's tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion over its run. Globally, that number jumps to an estimated $2.2 billion.

"We are witnessing history in the making. What Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour accomplished in 21 months across five continents before 10 million fans is extraordinary and unprecedented. The tour’s $2.2 billion estimated gross is the highest of all time and nearly doubles the second biggest tour," said Andy Gensler, editor-in-chief of Pollstar & VenuesNow, in a statement.

"It’s also an example of the limits this industry continues to push far past while bringing music, community and peak life experiences to legions across the globe."

The second biggest tour is Coldplay’s ongoing "Music of the Spheres" run, currently at an estimated $1.14 billion since March 2022, with more dates to come in 2025.

Swiftonomics

The two-year tour was also a shot of adrenaline for local economies, a phenomenon sometimes called "Swiftonomics."

The term refers to the wider impact of Taylor Swift visiting any particular country and the boost it provides to the economies, starting from hotel bookings to services and transport sectors.

According to a Bank of America analysis of card data, Swift’s tour dates in European cities this summer coincided with a 39% year-over-year increase in spending in those cities, the media reports said.

The craze created by the pop singer often resulted in crowded outdoor spaces out of official concert venues and went so far that even the impact of tours on inflation data in some countries such as Sweden or Australia was a matter of discussion as well.

According to Pollstar's approximations, Coldplay has sold more than 10.3 million tickets; Swift's tour sold just over 10 million, which means she's sold the most tickets of any solo performer.

Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data, and other undefined research, collected from November 2022 to December 2024.

The Eras Tour made Taylor Swift nearly impossible to avoid for the last two years as she topped headlines and generated boundless social media attention focused on her professional and personal life.

It also made her a billionaire and one of the few artists to have made their 10-figure fortune from music and performing alone.

Starting her career with hits like "You Belong with Me," Swift emerged as one of the most popular pop singers in recent years, positioning herself to the status of an icon.

The singer was also named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2023.