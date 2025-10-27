Türkiye convened key committees on Monday to review the latest macroeconomic developments, assess their impact on the financial sector and evaluate price trends in key food products, a statement said on Monday.

Chaired by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, the Financial Stability Committee discussed the global and domestic macroeconomic outlook and its implications for Türkiye's financial system, the statement said.

"The steps taken so far regarding consumer loans and credit card restructurings were reviewed, and potential future measures were discussed," the Treasury and Finance Ministry said. The committee also examined the impact of the recent growth trend among non-bank financial institutions on the broader financial sector.

It added that the committee "continues its work with a holistic approach to safeguard financial stability, one of the key pillars of balanced and sustainable growth."

The Food and Agricultural Products Markets Committee reviewed progress on earlier decisions and focused on price developments and supply-demand dynamics in essential food items, a separate statement said.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Presidency of Strategy and Budget head Ibrahim Şenel and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan.

Authorities confirmed that domestic supply, supplemented by imports when necessary, would continue to ensure market balance, the statement said.

To minimize the impact of price fluctuations on consumers, the committee discussed short-term measures, including revising the pricing framework for key staples such as bread to make it more efficient.

On the supply side, authorities decided to maintain and increase support for producers, particularly through greenhouse cultivation and irrigation investments, to strengthen sustainable production over the medium term.

The committee also stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination, notably through the Early Warning System, to identify and address factors that could undermine food price stability.

Officials reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining food price stability and supply security without compromising disinflation goals, emphasizing that all measures will continue to protect both producers and consumers through a comprehensive and coordinated policy approach, the statement said.

Türkiye's annual inflation jumped to 33.29% in September, marking the first increase in more than a year. Officials have flagged renewed risks but are reiterating expectations that the disinflation would maintain the downward trend.