Several top energy executives have been dropped from the schedule of a major summit in Riyadh, as Saudi authorities pressed ahead with the event Monday despite deadly attacks on the capital claimed ⁠by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The chief executives of ⁠ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and BP had all been expected at the event, which began on Sunday, but were no longer on the agenda that ​conference organizers released early Monday.

"To everyone who traveled to Riyadh, ​thank ⁠you," said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who opened Monday's session of the gathering for energy policy and industry.

"You know this country is safe and that we hold your protection at whole heart...Our gathering here does not mean the risk is gone."

Prince Abdulaziz said the events of recent weeks were serious and that the kingdom's response must be "equally serious."

The WPC Energy Congress was originally scheduled for April of this year, but was postponed after the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Saudi Arabia was named host in October 2022, the first time the event, first held in Britain in 1933, has been held in the kingdom.

Chief executives of major energy companies are a regular fixture at WPC ⁠Energy events and had been scheduled to speak on stage this week about global oil and gas markets, energy security and the energy transition.

A BP spokesperson said the company had "made every effort to participate" ​in the conference. "Unfortunately, due to travel disruption we are unable to be there in person. ​We greatly value our long-standing partnerships across the region."

The WPC ⁠Energy ‌Congress is ‌taking place this week at a conference center some 10 kilometers (6 ⁠miles) from Riyadh's international airport, which has been ‌attacked four times in the last week.

One person was killed and nearly a dozen hurt in a new attack ​on the airport on Sunday ⁠evening, Saudi authorities reported, a day after a strike claimed ⁠by Houthis killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest attack ⁠in the kingdom in ​more than a decade.