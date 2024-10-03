The top Turkish business association alongside a research foundation unveiled a comprehensive report on Wednesday emphasizing the importance of preventing waste and using resources more effectively for sustainable economic development.

The Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD) and the International Foundation for Technology, Economic and Social Research (UTESAV) released the report dubbed "From Consumption Economy to Economy of Modesty – Sustainable Economy Report," which particularly addresses the negative effects of excessive consumption trends at the individual and household levels on the economy and the environment.

In this process, the report identifies the roles of all economic actors, dividing them into three main categories: individuals, companies and government institutions.

Recommendations in the report include reducing food waste, promoting smart home technologies and controlling household consumption in areas such as energy usage.

At the same time, the report also highlights the need for the real sector to transition to a circular economy model by preventing resource waste. It similarly points to steps in areas like waste management, energy efficiency and recycling that will not only reduce costs for companies but also minimize environmental impact.

It also delves into the role of the government in the economy, providing suggestions for planning public spending and implementing green policies while maintaining strong competition at the global level.

Speaking at the report evaluation meeting, MÜSIAD President Mahmut Asmalı said what they meant by the Turkish term "kanaat ekonomisi," which can be explained as a more conscious economic model, based on needs and efficiency was not a situation where investments and growth were curbed, but rather a place where sustainable economic development was achieved.

"This approach aims to maintain Türkiye's competitive advantage against its competitors in the global arena. The transition of the real sector to a circular economy model is a critical step to prevent waste and use resources more efficiently," he said.

Citing findings from the report and mentioning that one of the most concrete examples of excessive consumption is food waste, he said 20% of the food produced globally is wasted, and this loss has an annual economic value of $1 trillion.

UTESAV President Ahmet Doğan Alperen, as part of his remarks, drew attention to the fact that resources are "limited," adding, "We all must take responsibility to leave a more livable world for our children." He pointed out the effects of social media content on consumption and constant exposure to advertising, which impacts people's subconscious and "manipulating perception of personal needs."

The editor and author of the report, professor Nurullah Gür, also emphasized that savings and efficient use of resources should be addressed with a collective, holistic approach.

Speaking at the meeting, Gür touched upon the theoretical foundations of the report, stating that while resources around the world are sufficient for people's lives, greed and inefficient consumption decisions have rendered these resources insufficient.

"Understanding the balance between limited resources and unlimited needs taught in economics is of critical importance for economic actors to make conscious decisions," he said.

Gür emphasized that there are two basic keys to sustainable development: saving and efficient use of resources. "We need to focus on how we can create a system where sustainable growth and resources are used in the right way without shrinking the economy," he concluded.