Türkiye's top economy officials are due to meet investors in London this week, with ​investors set to watch their comments ​closely amid the Iran war, a report said on Monday.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan will present Türkiye's disinflation-focused economic program and answer investors' questions, Reuters reported.

They will hold both investor meetings and one-on-one discussions during the trip, the report said, citing sources.

The meetings come as investors closely monitor the Turkish authorities' response to the month-long U.S.-Israel war on Iran, particularly its impact on inflation, the current account deficit and financial markets.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry confirmed the London meetings but did not provide further details.

During the meetings, Şimşek and Karahan are expected to tell investors that the government remains committed to prioritizing its economic program and disinflation policies.

Their presentations are also expected to highlight the strengths of the Turkish economy, while addressing investor concerns about the potential fallout from the conflict.

The economic management last held similar meetings in January in the United Kingdom and the United States as part of regular outreach efforts to international investors.

Since the conflict began, Turkish authorities have taken several measures aimed at limiting the impact on markets. Those measures have helped keep the Turkish lira relatively stable. Since the start of the conflict, the lira has weakened by only around 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank this ​month halted ​its ⁠easing cycle, keeping its benchmark rate at 37% due to inflation ​risks linked to fallout from the ​war that has engulfed the region and slashed global energy supplies.

Annual inflation was 31.5% in February after a gradual decline from 75% in 2024, the year in which the CBRT began slowly cutting rates.