Top Turkish and Syrian officials, led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, held talks on Sunday on the deepening of the economic cooperation in the new era for Damascus, Yılmaz said in a post on X.

He said that they addressed the relations between the two countries in a multidimensional manner at the working meeting held in Ankara with the participation of Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shabani, Syrian Defense Minister Morhaf Abu Qasra and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

"During our meeting, we held comprehensive consultations on deepening our economic cooperation in the new period. We evaluated the steps to be taken together for financial and economic reforms and welfare increase in Syria," he added.

The meeting took place a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with al-Sharaa in Istanbul, welcoming the U.S. and EU decisions to lift sanctions on Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria during his visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Soon after, the EU also said it has decided to remove economic sanctions to help with the recovery of the country after a nearly 14-year civil war.

"We wholeheartedly believe that the historical transformation and political revolution experienced in Syria will be crowned with development initiatives," the vice president also said.

Turkish and Syrian delegations led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa are photographed during talks, Ankara, Türkiye, May 25, 2025. (DHA Photo)

"In an environment where sanctions are lifted, we expect the long-untapped potential to be activated, public and private investments to increase, and breakthroughs to occur in the economy with high growth rates."

"A developing Syria, as to our bilateral relations, will contribute greatly to regional welfare and stability," Yılmaz noted.

"I would like to thank Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa and his delegation for their constructive and genuine approach. As Türkiye, we will continue to provide all kinds of support to the Syrian people in their peace, development and reconstruction process," he concluded.

The head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye Governor (CBRT) Fatih Karahan were also present at the meeting.