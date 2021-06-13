Elephants, train collision, robot, G-7: Top pictures of the week

Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in the Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, June 7, 2021.
A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media.
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district of southern Pakistan, June 7, 2021.
Two express trains collided early Monday, killing dozens of passengers authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage.
(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photo at the start of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England, June 11, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after falling on the court while playing against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on Day 11 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 9, 2021.
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada, June 7, 2021.
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgment at the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands, June 8, 2021.
Mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton that gravely threatening the marine biome, floats on the Sea of Marmara near the shoreline of Istanbul, Turkey, June 6, 2021.
Humanoid robot Grace – developed by Hanson Robotics and designed for the health care market to interact and comfort the elderly and isolated, especially those suffering during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) – has her lips painted at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China, June 8, 2021.
A partial solar eclipse highlights the horizon at Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, U.S., June 10, 2021.
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes during Israel's attacks on Palestinians, in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, June 9, 2021.
