U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott ⁠Bessent and Chinese ​Vice ​Premier He ⁠Lifeng held talks on Wednesday at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea ahead of the summit between leaders of the world's two largest economies, a U.S. ⁠official told ⁠Reuters.

The two met in South Korea to lay the ⁠groundwork ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping​ in ​Beijing.

The discussions were expected to cover a range of issues to prepare for talks that are set to run from Thursday to Friday.

The talks between Bessent and He were likely to be exploratory with limited immediate outcomes, said Kim Tae-hwang, a professor of international trade at Myongji University in Seoul.

"Both sides are essentially in a holding pattern ahead of the ⁠summit, ⁠sounding each other out, rather than seeking breakthroughs," he said.

China's lead trade negotiator, Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang, and Vice Finance Minister Liao Min were among the officials accompanying He.

At the Beijing summit, the leaders are expected to agree to set up forums to ease mutual trade and investment, while China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing airplanes, American agriculture and energy, U.S. officials have said.

Beijing also wants the United States to relax curbs on exports of ⁠advanced semiconductors, and has raised concerns about a bill to keep critical chip-making equipment from China.

They are considering extending a truce on China's export curbs on rare earths at the summit, but ​Chinese customs data shows Beijing is still throttling shipments of the materials vital for defence ​and manufacturing.

The summit talks may also encompass the Iran war, as China, which maintains ties with Iran, is a major buyer of its ⁠oil.

Trump said ‌on Tuesday, ‌however, he did not think he would need China's help ⁠to end the conflict, even as hopes ‌for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

Neither side ​has strong incentives to make ⁠early concessions, however, said Kim, the academic, adding that the United ⁠States is unlikely to ease curbs on key technologies such as semiconductors.

China, in turn, ⁠buoyed by relatively ​resilient growth and trade performance, is under less pressure to offer significant compromises, he said.