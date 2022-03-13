A Turkish delegation is set to arrive in the U.S. for meetings and talks on economic relations between the two countries, Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

Held in coordination with the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), “Commercial Diplomacy Events” will be held throughout the U.S. in support of the goal of $100 billion in bilateral trade between Turkey and the U.S. set by the leaders of the two countries, the directorate said in a statement.

The delegation of senior officials, members of Parliament and business people from Turkey will be in the U.S. from Monday until Friday and hold various meetings to address bilateral relations, new horizons in economic cooperation and potential economic cooperation areas.

The delegation will hold talks on commercial diplomacy and bilateral economic relations in Washington and New York.

It will include Presidential Investment Office Head Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, Chief Advisor to the Presidency and Member of the Economic Policies Council Cemil Ertem and Ziya Altunyaldız, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy and chairman of the Parliamentary Industry, Commerce, Energy, Natural Resources, Information and Technology Commission.

Among others, TIM Deputy Chair Başaran Bayrak, TIM Brand Council Vice-Chairman Süleyman Orakçıoğlu, Ayhan Zeytinoğlu, the vice president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), and many businesspeople will also be in the delegation.

The delegation will meet with Turkish and American businesspeople and visit the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It will hold talks on increasing commercial relations between the U.S. and Turkey at the Atlantic Council think tank and also meet with members of the American and international press.

Panels and commercial diplomacy workshops will be held as part of the program to increase Turkey’s role in transatlantic exports, the statement said.

Panels titled “Joining Forces for Prosperity: Turkey-U.S. Relations” and “Turkish-American Efforts for New Horizons: Trade Goal of $100 Billion” will be held at Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York.