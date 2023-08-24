Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on Thursday said that he has emphasized the importance of inclusive growth and human development in solving today's global problems on behalf of Türkiye at the opening of the G-20 Ministers of Trade and Investment Meeting in India's Jaipur.

"We are in Jaipur for the 'Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting' of the G-20 summits held under the term presidency of India with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. We emphasized the importance of inclusive growth and human development in solving today's global problems on behalf of our country at the opening session," the minister wrote on his account on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"We will continue to discuss the topics "trade, economic growth, and prosperity," "strengthening the resilience of global value chains," and "World Trade Organization reformation" within the framework of the G-20 meeting," he added.

Bolat also stated that they had a fruitful meeting with H.E. Majid bin Abdullah AI Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia.

"We evaluated the concrete steps that can be taken regarding the topics discussed during our President's (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's) visit to Saudi Arabia, including bilateral trade, construction services, and collaboration opportunities within Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 framework. With the high-level cooperation between our countries, we believe we will further enhance our commercial relations," he noted.

The G-20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting TIMM is held in Jaipur between Aug. 24-25, 2023.