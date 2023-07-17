President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday on the first leg of his three-day Gulf tour to boost relations.

The president will be welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with an official ceremony.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks, followed by inter-delegation meetings.

Bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan will head to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

During his visit to three Gulf countries, Erdoğan previously said that he wants to boost ties with them and finalize investment deals.