U.S. President Donald Trump has purchased over $100 million worth of corporate, state and municipal bonds since taking office in January, according to disclosures released this week.

The forms, posted online on Tuesday, show the billionaire Republican president made more than 600 financial purchases since Jan. 21, the day after he was inaugurated for his second term in the White House.

The Aug. 12 filing from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics does not list exact amounts for each purchase, only giving a broad range.

They include corporate bonds from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, as well as Meta, Qualcomm, The Home Depot, T-Mobile USA and UnitedHealth Group.

Other debt purchases include various bonds issued by cities, states, counties and school districts as well as gas districts, and other issuers.

The holdings cover areas that could benefit from U.S. policy shifts under his administration.

Trump, a businessman-turned-politician, has said he has put his companies into a trust managed by his children. His annual disclosure form filed in June showed his income from various sources still ultimately accrues to the president - something that has opened him to accusations of conflicts of interest.