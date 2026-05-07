President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was giving the EU until July 4 to fulfill ​its side of ​last year's trade ⁠deal, threatening to hike U.S. tariffs to "much higher levels" if the deadline is not met.

Trump's remarks came following what he described as a "great call" with European Commission President Ursula ⁠von der Leyen.

"I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!" he said in a post on Truth ⁠Social.

"A ⁠promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their ⁠Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels."

The July 4 holiday this year marks 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from British rule.

Trump on Friday had threatened to increase ​tariffs on EU cars and trucks to 25% ​this week, from 15% currently, accusing the bloc of not ⁠complying ‌with ‌the terms of the ⁠deal struck last ‌July.

The EU's implementation of the deal had slowed amid frustration over other tariff threats by Trump, including in disputes linked to his bid to annex Greenland, and legal uncertainty following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found many of his existing tariffs unlawful.

In late March, EU lawmakers gave their green light to the agreement, but they also sought additional safeguards.

Despite conditional approval by the European Parliament, the deal must be negotiated with EU states before it can be implemented by the bloc.