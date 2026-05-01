U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union to 25% next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with a previously agreed trade deal.

Trump announced the decision in a social media post, warning that the move could take effect within days unless the European Union meets its obligations under the agreement reached last year.

The U.S. leader claimed the EU "is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal," though he did not specify which provisions had been violated.

Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, had agreed in July to a framework that set tariffs at 15% on most goods traded between the two sides.

"Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing tariffs charged to the European Union for cars and trucks coming into the United States," Trump said.

He added that vehicles manufactured within the United States would be exempt from the tariffs, emphasizing that companies producing cars and trucks domestically would face "no tariff."

The announcement raises concerns about renewed trade tensions between Washington and Brussels at a time when the global economy remains fragile, with analysts warning that higher tariffs could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for consumers.