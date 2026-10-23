U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to lift 50% tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and forestry products in a move intended to bolster Republican Sen. Susan Collins' reelection bid in Maine ahead of November's midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Citing people familiar with the planned action, the report said the tariff changes could be announced as early as Friday, although the scope and timing remain subject to change.

The potential move comes after Collins, a moderate Republican facing a competitive reelection race, sought relief from tariffs that have affected Maine industries and consumers. Maine has extensive economic ties with Canada, making cross-border trade a significant issue in the state’s Senate contest.

Collins’ Democratic challenger, Troy Jackson, has made Trump’s trade policies toward Canada a central theme of his campaign. The two candidates are neck-and-neck in polls ahead of Election Day.

A White House official cautioned against treating preliminary reports as confirmation of an impending policy change. "Any tariff announcements would come directly from the administration and any preliminary reporting is speculation,” the official said, according to the Journal.

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. after Trump's announcement last month, following the breakdown of trade talks between Washington and Ottawa.