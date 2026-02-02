President Donald Trump is set to launch a strategic critical minerals stockpile with $12 billion in seed funding from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), according to a White House official familiar with the ‍plan on Monday.

The investment marks Washington's latest attempt to offset what policymakers view as Chinese manipulation of prices ‌for lithium, nickel, rare earths and other critical ‍minerals – vital for items from electric vehicles to high-tech weaponry – that has stymied American mining companies for years.

The venture, Project Vault, will combine private funding with a $10 billion loan from the EXIM Bank to acquire and stockpile the minerals for automakers, technology companies and other manufacturers.

The project has attracted interest from a wide range of American auto and technology companies.

Commodities ⁠trading firms Hartree Partners, Traxys North America and Mercuria Energy Group would manage the procurement of raw materials for the stockpile, the official told Reuters.

The stockpile is expected to include both rare earths and critical minerals, as well as other strategically important elements that are subject to volatile prices.

Project Vault is intended to help the American auto industry while letting ‌companies keep the risk off their balance sheets, the Trump administration official told Reuters, comparing the logistics of the project to a Costco membership that allows for buying ​in large volumes.

Another goal is to allow for a 60-day supply ‍of minerals for emergency use, the official said, noting mineral stockpiling is already underway. An executive structure is expected to ‍be ​set up ‍for the project and EXIM is likely to ⁠have a board seat, the ‍official added.

Last month, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill to create a $2.5 billion stockpile of critical minerals, a move aimed at stabilizing market prices and encouraging domestic mining and refining.