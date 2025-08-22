Türkiye and Tunisia are strengthening their trade and investment ties, with the North African country increasingly seen as a strategic hub for Türkiye’s outreach to the African continent.

At a Türkiye–Tunisia Business Council meeting hosted by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tunis Ahmet Misbah Demircan underlined Tunisia’s critical role as “a vital gateway for our country to Africa,” noting that bilateral trade volume surged to $860 million in the first half of 2025, a 26.1% increase from the same period last year, according to Tunisia’s National Institute of Statistics.

Türkiye’s exports to Tunisia reached $692 million in the first six months of the year, while Tunisian exports to Türkiye rose to $167 million. Demircan said the rise reflects “the steps we have taken and the initiatives we have launched,” stressing that hundreds of Turkish businesspeople have traveled to Tunisia in the past year to explore opportunities.

Efforts led by Türkiye’s Trade Ministry and Tunisian counterparts have included trade fairs, roundtables, B2B meetings and business delegations, all aimed at boosting mutual trade and safeguarding balance.

The council meeting also reviewed investment prospects in Tunisia and agreed to enhance cooperation in tourism, energy, agriculture, industry and textiles, with plans for broad participation in upcoming fairs and forums.

Demircan said the recent momentum signals an even brighter future: “All these meetings and our diplomatic contacts show that Türkiye and Tunisia’s trade volume will rise much further in the coming period. There is a clear trend of Turkish companies focusing on Tunisia as a launchpad for Africa.”