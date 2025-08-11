Tunisian imports from Türkiye increased by 15.4% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a recent report citing Tunisia's foreign trade data.

According to figures released by the National Institute of Statistics, the country's total imports rose to 41.67 billion Tunisian dinars ($14.22 billion) between January and June 2025, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA), shared on Saturday, said. This increase was driven by high import rates for capital goods, raw materials and consumer goods.

During this period, Türkiye was among Tunisia's major suppliers outside the European Union, the report also said.

It stated that within the specified period, imports from outside the EU increased by 37.7% from China and 15.4% from Türkiye, while decreasing by 20.1% from Russia and 16.5% from India.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's total exports decreased by 0.6% to some $10.85 billion, while its total foreign trade deficit increased to approximately $3.38 billion.

The increase in Tunisia's imports was particularly concentrated in non-energy items. Excluding energy, the foreign trade deficit reached $1.6 billion.