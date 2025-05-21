Türkiye's state export agency, Türk Eximbank, has signed the largest syndicated loan agreement in its history, securing a new funding of $1 billion, it said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the bank, the transaction was coordinated by MUFG Bank Ltd., Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and ICBC Turkey, with MUFG Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation serving as sustainability coordinators.

With this agreement, Türk Eximbank renewed its syndicated loan by 145%, and 33 international financial institutions from Europe, the Far East and the Gulf regions, nine of them participating for the first time, were involved in the transaction.

The financing was structured in three currencies: 499.5 million euros, $246 million and 1.34 billion Chinese yuan, with maturities of one, two and three years. The syndication deal stands out not only for its financial scale but also for its structure linked to sustainability goals.

The funds will be used in line with strategic objectives such as improving access to finance for women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in low-income regions and providing dedicated financial support to SMEs exporting green products.

"This transaction is a significant success not only due to its record size but also due to its flexible structure offered in three different currencies," said Türk Eximbank General Manager Ali Güney.

"With borrowing costs dropping by 90 basis points compared to last year’s syndicated loan, it has become a more advantageous resource for our exporters. For the first time in nine years, a three-year maturity loan tranche was also included in this deal," he said.

Güney added that the total of $3.9 billion in international funding secured since the beginning of the year indicates their goal to provide faster and alternative solutions to exporters’ financing needs.

"The participation of nine new financial institutions is a concrete expression of the confidence placed in both our country and our institution. This successful syndication transaction has been exemplary and highlights perspectives on financial sustainability and social responsibility. Türk Eximbank aims to increase Türkiye's competitiveness in international trade with the support it provides to exporters."

Commenting on the announcement, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat congratulated Türk Eximbank for signing the highest syndicated loan agreement in its history by securing $1 billion in new resources.

"It is of particular importance to us that this important resource will be used by Türk Eximbank to provide financial support to our women entrepreneur SMEs and SMEs that will export green products," Bolat said on X.

"We continue to effectively utilize the $3.9 billion worth of international resources we have provided since the beginning of 2025 in line with the financing needs of our exporters," he added.

Turkish government supports the policy of boosting exports and employment, while tackling the long-term inflation issue.