Turkey is among the biggest investors in Algeria, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said.

"Algeria's strive for developing ties with Turkey is normal given the long history between the two countries," Tebboune said in an interview with state TV aired late Sunday.

He noted that Turkish investments in Algeria are estimated at around $4 billion.

"It's normal to work to develop and strengthen our relations for the interest of the two countries ... we don't have any problems with (Turkey)," Tebboune stressed.

Last month, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Turkey's investments in Algeria reached $5 billion.

During his visit to Algeria, the vice president said that there were over 1,400 Turkish companies operating in Algeria while reiterating Turkey's desire to sign a free trade agreement or a preferential trading agreement with the North African country.

Turkey and Algeria in May signed multiple new agreements as they seek to further develop their bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation, with a particular focus on the defense industry.

The bilateral agreements were signed in various areas, from mining and the environment to education to culture.