Turkey is in a "historic struggle" against those seeking to corner the country in a trap of high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, the country’s president said Tuesday.

“We are in a historic struggle against those who want to imprison Turkey in modern capitulations with the shackles of interest rates, exchange rates and inflation,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a ceremony to commemorate the 82nd death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Turkey will overcome political obstacles to continue to work on improving economic growth, employment and exports, Erdoğan stressed.

The president also noted that the country’s target is to be among the top 10 economies in the world.

“We will succeed in becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies. This, I believe, will be the biggest gift to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk,” the president added.