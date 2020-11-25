President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Islamic countries must introduce measures that encourage and facilitate trade in order for their foreign commerce not to suffer major devastation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Erdoğan's remarks came during his speech at the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).
DETAILS TO FOLLOW ...
