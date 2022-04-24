Turkey plans to engage with a new strategy to promote its brands and goods and looks to embrace multiple channels such as TV and sports organizations, as well as new store concepts, as it looks to extend the range of its exports further to remote markets.

Turkey has over the recent years voiced its determination to boost sales to distant geographies and unveiled action plans.

To ensure greater recognition of its export products, Turkey now plans to engage with TV series and movies, video games and names influential on social media, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Sunday.

It cited the draft strategy prepared by the Trade Ministry, which has been conveyed to the related nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) for evaluation.

The Remote Countries Strategy and Action Plan Draft highlights the aim to extend the range of exports and boost sales to 18 countries.

These include the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, India, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Chile, Thailand and Vietnam.

The total foreign sales to these countries soared by 42.2% year-over-year in 2021, reaching $27.16 billion, according to the data compiled from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).

The figure rose from $18.9 billion in 2020, the data showed, despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the disruption in supply chains.

Turkey currently holds just a 0.26% share of the $8.2 trillion worth of imports of the 18 target countries, located an average distance of 8,500 kilometers (5,280 miles) from the country.

Ankara foresees further opening up to these markets and increasing exports to the level of at least $82 billion.

Turkey’s overall exports reached a record $225.4 billion in 2021, and the government has revised its target to $250 billion and $300 billion set for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The strategy envisages the setting up of a support program that will ensure greater visibility of Turkish brands at sports and fashion events, including the Olympics, world cups, motor sports and international fashion weeks.

Turkey plans to back the opening of various concept stores in countries where “pop-up stores” and “pop-up retail” concepts have particularly become widespread and in sectors such as luxury goods.

The strategy projects deep analysis and guides for companies for each of the countries, including potential product groups, investment environment, trade and business policies and market features.

Sub-sectors will be determined and the potentials of these in related countries will be analyzed, followed by a setting of target-focused entry strategies, according to the road map.

Sectoral trade delegations will be paying more frequent visits to the related markets, supported by trips of general trade delegations at least once a year.

Turkey plans to boost financial support for the sectoral delegations and increase the engagements in national, individual and virtual fairs.

The strategy also envisages greater support for advertising activities in printed and visual media, also targeting countries’ consumption channels, shopping malls and chain stores. The activities will seek to particularly bring forward the “Made in Turkey” tag.

Other activities related to Turkish goods and services will include promotions and cooperation with influencers on social media.

TV series and movies, as well as video games, will also be embraced to increase the awareness, driven by cooperation with series and movie actors and placement of products on these platforms.

According to the strategy, Turkey looks to support promoting activities by directing pioneering brands to become sponsors and prestigious international events that will be held in the distant countries.

Events that could increase the recognition of Turkish TV series and film productions in the international arena will also be sought after. And support for participation at such programs, internationally prestigious film festivals, biennials and festivals is planned to be increased.