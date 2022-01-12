Turkey's machinery sector exports totaled $23 billion (TL 317.9 billion) in 2021 by increasing 23.3% from 2020, according to the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) Wednesday.

The sector's exports also rose by 18.3% versus 2019 – the pre-pandemic period – MAIB added.

The volume of orders shows that the Turkish machinery sector's market share in the European Union and the United States will continue to expand, Kutlu Karavelioğlu, the head of the association, noted.

The sector could easily exceed the $2 billion mark in monthly exports, he said, adding that it can target the $27 billion level for 2022.

As one of the sectors exceeding the $20 billion figure in exports, the machinery sector's exports to both Germany and the United States surpassed $4 billion each, while it reached the $1 billion level in major European countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy and France.