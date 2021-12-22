Turkey has foiled attacks by domestic and foreign players on its economy after the lira successfully rebounded from record lows against foreign currencies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

"There are obstacles, risks and traps but Turkey’s determination will overcome these and we will emerge victorious from the economic battle," Erdoğan told fellow lawmakers at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary meeting in Ankara.

He also noted that Turkey is not doing anything against free-market rules, but is trying to ensure speculators leave the economy alone.

The Turkish lira made an overnight come back on Monday as Erdoğan revealed a new financial mechanism to shore up the currency.

The fresh measures come in the wake of rising prices and exchange rates as the government pursues its "new economic model," which emphasizes opposition to high interest.

Erdoğan said the new instrument would allow potential investors in foreign currencies to get the same results while sticking to the lira.

On Tuesday morning, the lira-dollar exchange rate dropped to 11.23 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT), gaining almost 40% against the dollar since Monday evening.

The United States dollar and euro both tumbled more than 33% late Monday after Erdoğan unveiled the plan that he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations.